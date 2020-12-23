Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN refugee agency appeals for urgent support to ease Ethiopia's crisis

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, together with 30 humanitarian partners, on Tuesday appealed for 156 million US dollars to meet "the critical humanitarian needs" of Ethiopian refugees fleeing the Tigray conflict through the first half of 2021.

ANI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 23-12-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 08:39 IST
UN refugee agency appeals for urgent support to ease Ethiopia's crisis
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], December 23 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, together with 30 humanitarian partners, on Tuesday appealed for 156 million US dollars to meet "the critical humanitarian needs" of Ethiopian refugees fleeing the Tigray conflict through the first half of 2021. The urgent financial appeal is also expected to strengthen the preparedness to receive refugees in other countries in the region in case of further refugee movements, said a statement from the UN refugee agency, quoting its spokesperson Andrej Mahecic at a Tuesday press briefing in Geneva.

Weeks of fights in northern Ethiopia's Tigray regional state between the Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian Defense Forces have reportedly left hundreds of people dead, thousands displaced, and millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. More than 52,000 refugees have fled Tigray into eastern Sudan over the past six weeks, according to the UN refugee agency. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read: Sudan says officers ambushed by Ethiopian 'forces and militias' during patrol

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lyon striker Moussa Dembélé breaks arm in training

Lyon striker Moussa Dembl, off to a slow start with just one goal this season, broke his arm during a training session, coach Rudi Garcia said. Dembl wont be available when second-place Lyon hosts Nantes on Wednesday.Well see what the cours...

Amazon to open two new operations facilities in Texas

Amazon has announced plans to open two new fulfillment centers in San Antonio, Texas that will create over 1,500 new, full-time jobs, the e-commerce giant said.At the new one million square-foot fulfillment center which is expected to launc...

Angry with idea of Jaitley statue at Kotla, Bedi asks DDCA to remove his name from stands, quits membership

Lambasting the DDCA for deciding to install a statue of its late former President Arun Jaitley at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground, spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi has asked the body to remove his name from the spectators stand, named after him in...

Rupee slips 6 paise to 73.90 against US dollar in early trade.

Rupee slips 6 paise to 73.90 against US dollar in early trade....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020