1 cop killed, 2 wounded in Kabul IED blast

In the early hours on Wednesday, an IED blast in Kabul resulted in the loss of life of one policeman and injuries to two. The IED blast targeted a police vehicle in Kabul's PD 12 area. "One policeman was killed and two more were wounded in an IED blast that targeted a police vehicle in #Kabul's PD12 this morning, police said in a statement. #Afghanistan", TOLO News tweeted.

"The blast took place in the morning at Kabul's PD 12 area", said the police in a statement. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

Further details are awaited. Earlier, on Tuesday nine people including two soldiers were killed while 16 were injured in two separate incidents in the northern province of Faryab and the eastern province of Khost.

As per a survey, Kabul has witnessed 29 IEDs blasts over the past 64 days. (ANI)