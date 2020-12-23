Nepal SC to hear writ petitions challenging Oli's Parliament dissolution

The bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana is scheduled to start hearing writ petitions filed in the Supreme Court against the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) from Wednesday. A total of 12 writ petitions have been filed in the Apex Court out of which the hearing of 11 petitions are scheduled to begin from today, while one is scheduled for Friday.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Sunday dissolved the Lower House on the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The move has invited 12 petitions, claiming it to be unconstitutional. Petitioners also sought a court directive to annul the appointments to various constitutional bodies, along with the writ petitions. Following the sudden move to recommend the dissolution of the Parliament by the Oli-led government, all eyes are now on the Supreme Court. Any verdict by the Apex Court on the Parliament, which still has a nearly a two-year term, will determine the country's political future. (ANI)