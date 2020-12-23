Philippines logs 1,196 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 464,000

Left Menu
The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Wednesday reported 1,196 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in the country to 464,004.

23-12-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The DOH said 564 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 429,972. The death toll climbed to 9,048 after 27 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The Philippines has tested over 6.14 million people so far since the disease emerged in January. The Southeast Asian country has a population of about 110 million. (ANI/Xinhua)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

