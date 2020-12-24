Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maryam Nawaz lashes at Pak PM, asks why he assumed office when wasn't prepared

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday ripped into the government, asking why Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed office when he was not prepared for the challenges.

ANI | Mardan | Updated: 24-12-2020 08:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 08:24 IST
Maryam Nawaz lashes at Pak PM, asks why he assumed office when wasn't prepared
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Maryam Nawaz. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday ripped into the government, asking why Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed office when he was not prepared for the challenges. Addressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) 'Mehangai March' in Mardan here, she said: "Before the election, [the prime minister] used to say that he has a team of 200 fantastic individuals. Where is that 200-person team now?" Dawn reported.

"Ministers in his cabinet play musical chairs with each other [...] but that 200 person team is nowhere to be seen in Pakistan," she said. "He says that he was unaware about the country's power issues, external debt, the current account deficit, and didn't know how to run the government and was not prepared." However, you were prepared for the sugar, wheat and LNG scams through which you stole from the people's pockets, she said.

Maryam's comments come a day after Prime Minister Khan said that never should a new government come to power without doing its homework and getting briefings. During today's rally, Maryam said that coronavirus patients had died at Khyber Teaching Hospital after there was a delay in procuring oxygen cylinders. "You were not prepared to provide medical services, but you were prepared to raise the prices of medicines?"

She added that the premier was prepared to throw the sisters and daughters of his opponents in jail but was prepared to give an NRO to his sister. You were not prepared to work on our foreign policy but were prepared to surrender Kashmir to India, she said. "You had zero preparation to run the government but were fully prepared to be obedient. After two-and-a-half years, you still don't know how to govern but you know how to be obedient very well."

The PDM held a rally in Mardan against Prime Minister Khan-led government, threatening him to quit by January 31 or face intensified movements by opposition parties such as a long march to Islamabad. In the past months, Khan has stepped up his efforts to silence the voice of the PDM, along with thousands of people, who criticised the government.

Despite such attempts, the PDM has held five such rallies in Multan, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, and Quetta since October 16. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Slaying victims in Mississippi included 90-year-old woman

A 90-year-old woman was among the victims of a quadruple slaying in Mississippi, police said Wednesday. The Lauderdale County Sheriffs Department identified Virginia Jay at a news conference. Sheriffs officials identified the other victims ...

Finding community at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Myanmar

In another world, I could have been checking into a hotel.Only instead of staff, two fellow COVID-19 patients welcomed me at the door, with a plastic box filled with toiletries, snacks and masks, and showed me to a small room I would share ...

Ind vs Aus: Langer confirms playing XI for Boxing Day Test

Australia coach Justin Langer has confirmed that the hosts will lock horns with India in the Boxing Day Test with an unchanged playing XI on Saturday. Australian bowlers had wreaked havoc on day three of the pink-ball Test. Pat Cummins and ...

'Balloon boy' parents pardoned by Colorado governor over 2009 hoax

The husband and wife who pleaded guilty to criminal charges for staging the 2009 balloon boy hoax, creating a global media sensation with a false report that their son had floated away in a makeshift dirigible, were pardoned on Wednesday by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020