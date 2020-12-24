Left Menu
Over 90 civilians killed in Ethiopia attacks

Over 90 civilians were killed as a result of a series of attacks by terrorists in western Benishangul-Gumuz regional state here, the national Addis Standard news magazine reported on Wednesday, citing eyewitnesses.

ANI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 24-12-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 08:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Addis Ababa [Ethopia], December 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Over 90 civilians were killed as a result of a series of attacks by terrorists in western Benishangul-Gumuz regional state here, the national Addis Standard news magazine reported on Wednesday, citing eyewitnesses. According to the newspaper, the incidents took place late on Tuesday in Bekuji Kebelle, Bulen Wereda and Metekel Zone. The attackers reportedly targeted members of the Amhara community.

"More than 90 people were killed, houses torched and hundreds were displaced," one eyewitness was quoted as saying. Another eyewitness told the magazine that local residents had repeatedly notified the security forces of the attacks but they arrived only after the terrorists had left. (ANI/Sputnik)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

