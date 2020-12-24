Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK bans entries from South Africa after new COVID-19 strain different to UK variant found

The United Kingdom on Thursday has banned the entry of passengers travelling from South Africa after a second new variant of the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, allegedly originating from South Africa was found in the country, said the Department of Transport.

ANI | London | Updated: 24-12-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 13:19 IST
UK bans entries from South Africa after new COVID-19 strain different to UK variant found
UK Flag. Image Credit: ANI

The United Kingdom on Thursday has banned the entry of passengers travelling from South Africa after a second new variant of the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, allegedly originating from South Africa was found in the country, said the Department of Transport. According to Sputnik, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday that the UK had identified a second new variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 responsible for the COVID-19 disease in two patients who had been in contact with people that arrived from South Africa.

"From 9 am Thursday 24 December 2020, visitors arriving into England who have been in or transited through South Africa in the previous 10 days will not be permitted entry and direct flights will be banned," the statement read as quoted by Sputnik."This excludes cargo and freight without passengers. This does not include British and Irish Nationals, visa holders and permanent residents, who will be able to enter but are required to self-isolate for 10 days along with their household," the statement added. According to the UK Department of Health and Social Care, the new strain of COVID-19 was first discovered at Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa in early October, however, specialists believe that the new mutation could have started spreading as early as late August.

Sputnik reported that the news comes after the UK identified over the weekend a mutated coronavirus strain that is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 virus strains. Many countries, including France, Russia and the Netherlands, have since suspended passenger travel to and from the UK in a bid to prevent the import of the new virus strain. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind-Ra revises FY21 GDP growth expectation to minus 7.8 pc

India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra on Thursday revised its expectation for Indias FY21 gross domestic product GDP growth to negative 7.8 per cent from negative 11.8 per cent due to easing of Covid-19 headwinds and better-than-expected 2Q FY2...

Goa set for Christmas celebration with COVID-19 norms in place

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Goa is all set to usher in Christmas festivities from Thursday midnight with beaches already crowded and markets abuzz with last-minute shopping by parishioners. Churches and chapels in Goa, which comprises about...

Sports News Roundup: Devils sign G Blackwood to three-year, $8.4M contract; Air Force, Navy to play on 20th anniversary of September 11 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Cuomo NY considering limited fans for Bills playoff gameNew York state officials are evaluating a proposal by the Buffalo Bills that would allow 6,700 fans at their home playoff game next...

On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK hash out final details

Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday, swerving away from a chaotic finale to a Brexit split that has shaken the 70-year project to forge European unity from the ruins of World War Two. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020