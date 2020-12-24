Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak Court orders release of terrorist Omar Sheikh in Daniel Pearl case

The Sindh High Court on Thursday has directed to release terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib in connection with the abduction and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-12-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 14:43 IST
Pak Court orders release of terrorist Omar Sheikh in Daniel Pearl case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Sindh High Court on Thursday has directed to release terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib in connection with the abduction and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl. According to Daily Pakistan, the Sindh High Court also ordered putting the names of accused Ahmed Omer Saeed Shaikh and others in the exit control list (ECL). The accused have been in jail for the last 18 years and ordered the accused to appear as and when the court summons them.

"Earlier Assistant Attorney General informed the court that the government have the authority to keep an accused in detention. The provincial home department held the accused under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) on September 28," Daily Pakistan reported. In April this year, the appeals were heard after 18 years and acquitted Sheikh, Saqib and Nasim.

Omar Saeed Sheikh, one of the three terrorists were freed by India during the hijacking of airliner IC814 in 1999 in exchange for the passengers. After the appeals were heard, Sheikh's death sentence was commuted to seven years and fined him Rs2 million. Sheikh has already spent 18 years in prison on death row, and his seven-year sentence for kidnapping was counted as time served.

The Pakistani media outlet reported that the men were detained under Section 11 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. In 2002, Pearl, the 38-year-old journalist of The Wall Street Journal's South Asia bureau, was abducted and beheaded while he was in Pakistan investigating a story of terror groups' links to Al Qaeda.

The US House Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs has expressed its "deep concerns" over Pakistan court's decision in April to overturn the conviction of Omar Saeed Sheikh for the abduction and killing of Wall Street Journal journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK haggle over fish

Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday, swerving away from a chaotic finale to a Brexit split that has shaken the 70-year project to forge European unity from the ruins of World War Two.W...

Warner Bros. to release 'Furiosa,' 'The Color Purple' in theatres in 2023

Warner Bros. on Wednesday local time announced that George Millers Mad Max Fury Road prequel titled Furiosa, musical adaptation of The Colour Purple, and family movie Coyote vs. Acme will debut in theatres in 2023. According to Variety, Fur...

Transgenders, elderly and disabled population had a difficult 2020

Transgenders, elderly and the disabled population had a difficult 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic which kept the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on its toes throughout the year. While the elderly battled high susceptibility ...

Two teenagers killed in road accident in UP, CM announces compensation

Two class 12 students were mowed down by a truck and three others seriously injured while they were on their way to coaching classes on bicycles near Sugira village in the district on Thursday morning, police said. Chief Minister Yogi Adity...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020