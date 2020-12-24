Left Menu
Development News Edition

India in touch with China over stranded ships in Chinese ports, says MEA

India is in constant touch with the Chinese government regarding stranded Indian ships in China's ports, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 22:35 IST
India in touch with China over stranded ships in Chinese ports, says MEA
MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava speaks during virtual press briefing on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India is in constant touch with the Chinese government regarding stranded Indian ships in China's ports, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday. "Cargo vessel MV Jagannath is on anchorage near Jingtang port in China since June 13 and has 23 Indian nationals on board. Another vessel, MV Anastasia, which has 16 Indian nationals is on anchorage near the Caofeidian port in China since September 20. Both ships are waiting for discharge of cargo," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during the weekly virtual press conference.

"Our embassy in Beijing has been in constant touch with provincial and central government authorities in China in this matter. They are requesting that the ships be allowed to discharge their cargo as well as crew members be allowed to be changed," Srivastava said. He added the Chinese authorities have conveyed to India that due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the crew change is not permitted from these ports.

Srivastava further said India has taken note of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement on Wednesday about the provision of necessary facilitation and assistance. On the situation at Line of Actual Control (LAC), the MEA spokesperson said that the 20th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs took place on December 18. "India and China continue to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels. The discussions have helped both the countries to enhance understanding of each other's position," he said.

India and China agreed to continue to work towards ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in the Western sector at the earliest, the Ministry of External Affairs said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Ghaziabad admin sets up dedicated wing for UK, Europe returnees

The Ghaziabad adminstration has established a dedicated wing inside the integrated COVID-19 control room to treat people who have returned from the UK and Europe after a new COVID-19 strain was found in Britain, officials said on Thursday. ...

Two cops booked for "misbehaving" with girl students in Hyderabad varsity campus

Two police personnel in civil dress allegedly misbehaved with some girl students in the campus of the University of Hyderabad UoH here on Thursday under the influence of liquor, police said. The incident occurred in the evening and students...

Enquiry against govt doctor for getting someone else to sign his attendance register in UP

A government doctor, whose name figured in the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, now faces an enquiry for allegedly getting someone to sign the office attendance register for him over the past several days. The signature of Gaurav Shahi, who w...

1,232 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, 22 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 1,232 fresh COVID-19 cases and 22 fatalities, taking its caseload to 2,72,426 and death toll to 3,249, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,54,024 after 149 people were discharged from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020