US: Explosion in Nashville preceded by recorded warning

There was a recorded warning that played prior to the explosion in the US city of Nashville in Tennessee, Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Friday. This comes after a blast was reported in downtown Nashville, which was later said to be linked to a vehicle.

ANI | Tennessee | Updated: 26-12-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 08:44 IST
The Metro Nashville Police Department has identified a suspected vehicle and is now trying to gather information about it. (Photo Credit: Metro Nashville PD Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

There was a recorded warning that played prior to the explosion in the US city of Nashville in Tennessee, Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Friday. This comes after a blast was reported in downtown Nashville, which was later said to be linked to a vehicle. The chief Drake said that the police officers found an RV (recreational vehicle) while responding to a call for gunshots in the city's downtown area, The Hill reported. The Metro Nashville Police Department has identified a suspected vehicle in video footage and is now trying to gather more information.

"BREAKING: This is the RV that exploded on 2nd Ave N this morning. It arrived on 2nd Ave at 1:22 a.m. Have you seen this vehicle in our area or do you have information about it?" Metro Nashville PD asked on Twitter. Earlier today, an explosion linked to a vehicle occurred at 6:30 am (local time) Friday morning outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown. As per the officials, federal agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation have joined the investigation of the incident.

"MNPD, FBI and ATF investigating the 6:30 am explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as the investigation continues," the police department said in an earlier tweet. The traffic in the downtown area was restricted briefly and canine teams had done protective sweeps in the downtown area. Soon after the incident, White House spokesperson Judd Deere said that US President Donald Trump had been informed about the explosion.

"President [Trump] has been briefed on the explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, and will continue to receive regular updates. The President is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured," Deere tweeted. Scores of social media users were publishing photos showing black smoke coming from the area.

An eyewitness named Buck McCoy told CNN the explosion took place right in front of his home, causing his windows to be blown in."Everything on the street was on fire," he said. "There were three cars that were fully engulfed." (ANI)

