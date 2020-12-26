Left Menu
France registers first case of new strain of coronavirus

France has registered the first case of the new strain of the coronavirus that had been firstly detected in the United Kingdom, French media reported.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 26-12-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 08:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Paris [France], December 26 (ANI/Sputnik): France has registered the first case of the new strain of the coronavirus that had been firstly detected in the United Kingdom, French media reported. The French citizen, who had recently returned from the United Kingdom, has tested positive for the new strain of the coronavirus in the city of Tours, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on late Friday, citing the national Health Ministry.

The man has no symptoms of the disease and is currently undergoing self-isolation at home. The new strain of the coronavirus was firstly detected in the United Kingdom last week. This type of virus is 70 per cent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. On Friday, the World Health Organization said that the new type of coronavirus had been already registered in eight European countries. (ANI/Sputnik

