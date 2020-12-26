Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli Air Force strikes Hamas facilities in Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire

The Israeli Air Force has conducted strikes at the rocket manufacturing site, underground facilities and a military post of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian exclave, the Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 26-12-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 08:46 IST
Israeli Air Force strikes Hamas facilities in Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The Israeli Air Force has conducted strikes at the rocket manufacturing site, underground facilities and a military post of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian exclave, the Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday. On late Friday, air raid sirens sounded in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon and the areas near the border with the Gaza Strip. According to the IDF, two rockets have been fired from the exclave and both of them have been intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defence system.

"In response to the rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel tonight, the Israeli Air Force struck Hamas terror targets including rocket manufacturing site, underground infrastructure, a military post," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page. Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Reuters Odd News Summary

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will bury you 10 feet in the ground: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns mafia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday warned mafia and asked them to leave the state else he will bury them in 10 feet deep in the ground. I am in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in...

MNS workers allegedly vandalise Amazon warehouse in Pune

An FIR First Information Report has been registered on Friday allegedly against 8 to 10 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS workers for vandalising Amazons Godown in Pune, police said. MNS workers allegedly vandalised godown of Amazon based ware...

Liverpool not thinking about challenging for title at the moment: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that they are not thinking about challenging for the title at the moment and are only focused on the next game. The Reds hold a four-point lead at the top in Premier League standings with their next match...

(Update: Officially confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 11 series likely to ship without in-box charger

Following in the footsteps of Apples iPhone 12 series, Xiaomi will likely release the Mi 11 series models without a charger in the box.In a Weibo post, Xiaomi said that it will be announcing a major decision regarding the upcoming Mi 11 ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020