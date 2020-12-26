Two killed, 7 injured in bomb blast in Balochistan
ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 26-12-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 21:19 IST
At least two people have been killed and seven are injured in a bomb blast in Balochistan's Panjgur district. Samaa TV quoted the police as saying that the blast occurred near a football club in Panjgur's Essai area.
The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, a bomb squad has been deployed to the scene. (ANI)