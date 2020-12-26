Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan registers record 3,881 new daily COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Japan has increased by a record 3,881 infections over the past 24 hours, with the overall number surpassing 200,000, the Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 26-12-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 21:34 IST
Japan registers record 3,881 new daily COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo [Japan], December 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of COVID-19 cases in Japan has increased by a record 3,881 infections over the past 24 hours, with the overall number surpassing 200,000, the Health Ministry reported on Saturday. According to the ministry, the highest spike in infections was registered in the Japanese prefectures of Tokyo, Shiga, Kyoto, Miyagi and Tochigi.

The ministry added that 3,247 people died due to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, with 654 COVID-19 patients being in critical condition. On Friday, Japan registered the first cases of the new strain of the coronavirus that was recently discovered in the United Kingdom. The mutant variant is believed to be 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. However, there is no evidence that it is more pathogenic. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: U-turn on travel subsidy adds to pressure on Japanese PM

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan prepared for vaccination drive, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan is all geared up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive under the governments protocol and guidelines, according to chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The preparations of Covid vaccination are going well in the state. We have prepared the s...

Getting India cap was biggest achievement of my life: Siraj

Debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj on Saturday termed receiving the India Test cap as his lifes biggest achievement and underlined the immense support that he received from stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on the opening day of the second Test he...

Political patronage writ large: Irani's lawyer on case filed by shooter

Union Minister Smriti Iranis legal counsel Kirat Nagra on Saturday said the case filed against her by shooter Vartika Singh is based on the most bizarre and mischievous set of falsehoods and that political patronage is writ large on the mat...

UK records 210 more COVID-19 deaths, cases rise to 34,693

The United Kingdom recorded 210 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, down from 570 the day before, while cases rose 1,968 to 34,693, the government said, citing partial data. The latest R number is estimated at 1.1 to 1.3, the government said.The U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020