Russian ship sinks in Barents Sea, fate of 17 people onboard unknown

Russia's Onega ship sank in the Barents Sea near the Novaya Zemlya archipelago with 19 people on board, of whom two were saved, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 11:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], December 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia's Onega ship sank in the Barents Sea near the Novaya Zemlya archipelago with 19 people on board, of whom two were saved, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Monday. According to preliminary estimates, the incident in Russia's north was due to the formation of ice.

"The crew consisted of 19 people. Two people were saved," the emergencies ministry said in a statement. A search and rescue operation is being conducted. (ANI/Sputnik)

