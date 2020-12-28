Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar's COVID-19 cases increase to 122,534, deaths reach 2,618

The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 122,534 as of Monday with 648 new infections, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 28-12-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 21:09 IST
Myanmar's COVID-19 cases increase to 122,534, deaths reach 2,618
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 122,534 as of Monday with 648 new infections, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports. The death toll reached 2,618 as 17 more deaths were reported on Monday, the release said.

According to the ministry's figures, a total of 104,351 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 1.75 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Myanmar reported its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Eze header lifts Jamshedpur over Bengaluru

It was yet another case of Monday Blues for Bengaluru FC. This time, Jamshedpur FC notched up a gritty 1-0 victory over the former champions in the Indian Super League game at the JL Nehru Stadium Fatorda here on Monday. Sunil Chhetris side...

Coronavirus cases at Man City see game at Everton called off

A growing coronavirus outbreak at Manchester City led to the postponement of Mondays Premier League match at Everton and forced the team to close its training ground. Pep Guardiolas team had announced on Friday that striker Gabriel Jesus an...

Over 1,500 mobile towers targeted during farmers' stir in Punjab; CM Amarinder issues stern warning

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said that 1,561 mobile towers have been impacted in the state during the farmers stir against the agri laws and directed the police to take strict action against vandalisation and disruption o...

Man flees with 5 rented trucks, causes Rs 70 lakh loss to 2

A man was booked for allegedlyhiring five trucks from two persons and then reneging onpayments as well as fleeing with the vehicles, causing the duoloss of Rs 70 lakh, police in Vasai in Palghar said on MondayThe cheating took place between...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020