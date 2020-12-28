Left Menu
Jaishankar, Qatari Deputy Prime Minister discuss regional, multilateral developments

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Qatari Deputy Prime Minister, and discussed regional and multilateral developments.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:59 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (file photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Qatari Deputy Prime Minister, and discussed regional and multilateral developments. "Thank Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of Qatar for a very productive visit. Reviewed the entire gamut of our growing partnership. Discussed regional and multilateral developments. Looking forward to welcoming him to India for the Joint Commission meeting," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

"Visited Ahmed bin Ali Stadium at Al Rayyan. Congratulate Larsen and Toubro and their Qatari partners on an impressive project. Has enhanced India's reputation for quality and delivery. Best wishes to Qatar for FIFA 2022," Jaishankar wrote in another tweet. This is the first visit of Jaishankar to Qatar as External Affairs Minister.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and Qatar enjoy strong economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties. "Qatar hosts more than 7 lakh Indians. The bilateral trade was USD 10.95 billion in 2019-20. Both sides remain committed to intensifying bilateral cooperation in various fields including energy and investments," the statement said.

India and Qatar have also worked together to face the Covid-19 pandemic and coordinated smooth operation of flights under an Air Bubble arrangement, the ministry added. (ANI)

