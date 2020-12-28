Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students in Nepal perform vedic practice to mock government's 'unconstitutional move'

A pavilion was set at the front gate of the Nepal Sanskrit University, a pyre was prepared to light up various offerings. Priests clad in a "Pitambar" sat next to the pyre and blew the conch to start the Vedic prayers for the return of a good sense to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-12-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 23:48 IST
Students in Nepal perform vedic practice to mock government's 'unconstitutional move'
Students in Nepal perform Vedic practises against goverrnment against unconstitutional move. Image Credit: ANI

By Binod Prasad Adhikari A pavilion was set at the front gate of the Nepal Sanskrit University, a pyre was prepared to light up various offerings. Priests clad in a "Pitambar" sat next to the pyre and blew the conch to start the Vedic prayers for the return of a good sense to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Students then started offering prayers in front of the fire, a mixture of barley, sesame, paddy, rice and ghee was put onto the fire and the participants were chanting "Swaha" meaning an end to bad things. "Our demonstration is against the unilateralism of Oli who is taking dominance in current time. He has thrown out the elected members from the Parliament by making a decision unilaterally to dissolve it overnight, it is a direct injustice to people and arrogance is clearly seen in his behaviour," Hari Neupane, leader of All Nepal National Free Students Union from rival Dahal-Nepal Faction who organized the event on Monday late afternoon told ANI.

Students studying at the Sanskrit University or Balmiki Campus affiliated with rival Dahal-Nepal faction of ruling Nepal Communist Party's student union took this unique way to demonstrate against the PM's move to dissolve the Lower House. "He (Oli) has egoism, child-like stubbornness and has been acting as an intoxicated human being," Neupane added.

After the completion of the marathon three-tier election in 2017, the Federal Republic of Nepal got KP Sharma Oli as its first Prime Minister. Ruling Nepal Communist Party got nearly a two-thirds majority in the lower house whereas it is reigning in the Upper House. With rising rift inside the ruling Nepal Communist Party between the factions led by now caretaker government PM KP Sharma Oli and co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, the party is on the brink of a split.

The rift within the party increased further with two-side warring for legitimacy after Oli recommended President Bidhya Devi Bhandari to dissolve the lower house calling for an early election. President Bhandari who promptly ratified the proposal of Oli has triggered protests all over the Himalayan Nation. (ANI)

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden announces White House digital team

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the members of his White House Office of Digital Strategy, where Kashmir-born Aisha Shah has bagged a senior position. Shah has been named as Partnerships Manager at the White House Office of...

Spain's COVID-19 death toll tops 50,000, infection rate drops

Spains death toll from the coronavirus crossed the 50,000 mark on Monday, while the number of infections per 100,000 people fell for the first time in nearly three weeks, health ministry data showed. A total of 24,462 new cases were logged ...

Violence closed 800 polling stations in Central African Republic

More than 14 of polling stations in the Central African Republic failed to operate during Sundays presidential and legislative election due to armed rebels who attacked voters and barred electoral staff, the electoral commission said on Mon...

Popular car designer Dilip Chhabria held in cheating case

The Criminal Intelligence Unit CIU of Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday arrested renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria in a cheating and forgery case, police said. The development was confirmed by Joint Commissioner of Police Crime Milind Bharam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020