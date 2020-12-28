Students in Nepal perform vedic practice to mock government's 'unconstitutional move'

By Binod Prasad Adhikari A pavilion was set at the front gate of the Nepal Sanskrit University, a pyre was prepared to light up various offerings. Priests clad in a "Pitambar" sat next to the pyre and blew the conch to start the Vedic prayers for the return of a good sense to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Students then started offering prayers in front of the fire, a mixture of barley, sesame, paddy, rice and ghee was put onto the fire and the participants were chanting "Swaha" meaning an end to bad things. "Our demonstration is against the unilateralism of Oli who is taking dominance in current time. He has thrown out the elected members from the Parliament by making a decision unilaterally to dissolve it overnight, it is a direct injustice to people and arrogance is clearly seen in his behaviour," Hari Neupane, leader of All Nepal National Free Students Union from rival Dahal-Nepal Faction who organized the event on Monday late afternoon told ANI.

Students studying at the Sanskrit University or Balmiki Campus affiliated with rival Dahal-Nepal faction of ruling Nepal Communist Party's student union took this unique way to demonstrate against the PM's move to dissolve the Lower House. "He (Oli) has egoism, child-like stubbornness and has been acting as an intoxicated human being," Neupane added.

After the completion of the marathon three-tier election in 2017, the Federal Republic of Nepal got KP Sharma Oli as its first Prime Minister. Ruling Nepal Communist Party got nearly a two-thirds majority in the lower house whereas it is reigning in the Upper House. With rising rift inside the ruling Nepal Communist Party between the factions led by now caretaker government PM KP Sharma Oli and co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, the party is on the brink of a split.

The rift within the party increased further with two-side warring for legitimacy after Oli recommended President Bidhya Devi Bhandari to dissolve the lower house calling for an early election. President Bhandari who promptly ratified the proposal of Oli has triggered protests all over the Himalayan Nation. (ANI)