Fuel tanker explosion in Iraq kills 5 people

A fuel tanker has exploded while travelling on the main highway between the Iraqi city of Kirkuk and the town of Khalis, killing five people, Iraq's Shafaq news agency reported on Monday, citing local sources.

ANI | Kirkuk | Updated: 29-12-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 08:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kirkuk [Iraq], December 29 (ANI/Sputnik): A fuel tanker has exploded while travelling on the main highway between the Iraqi city of Kirkuk and the town of Khalis, killing five people, Iraq's Shafaq news agency reported on Monday, citing local sources.

"A fuel tanker burst into flames and exploded on Khalis-Kirkuk road earlier today," the agency quoted its source as saying.

According to the agency, the driver of the tanker and four bystanders died in the incident. (ANI/Sputnik)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

