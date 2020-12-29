Left Menu
US diplomat Robert Destro condoles death of activist Karima Baloch

Senior US Diplomat Robert A Destro on Monday condoled the death of activist Karima Baloch who was found dead in Canada last week under mysterious circumstances.

Karima Baloch, a human rights activist (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Senior US Diplomat Robert A Destro on Monday condoled the death of activist Karima Baloch who was found dead in Canada last week under mysterious circumstances. "Saddened by the passing of activist Karima Baloch last week. She fiercely defended women's rights, campaigned for missing persons, and continued her human rights advocacy, even after leaving Pakistan. The world has lost a hero," said Destro, who is the Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor; and Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues.

Karima Baloch's dead body was found in Ontario Lake Toronto harbour front last week under mysterious circumstances. The Toronto police on December 23 termed the death of Karima Baloch a "non-criminal death", but the family and friends are demanding a thorough investigation into the case. Baloch had campaigned vigorously against the disappearances and human rights violations in the troubled Balochistan province of Pakistan.

Requesting the United Nations to intervene in the mysterious death of Baloch activist Karima Baloch in Toronto, Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) in a letter has said that Pakistan has "responded violently to the genuine demands of the Baloch people". In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Naseer Dashti, BHRC Executive President, wrote, "Her family and political friends believe that Pakistani secret agencies are involved in the death of Karima Mehrab and have rejected the initial report of the Toronto police."

"Taking into consideration the track record of human rights violations by Pakistani secret services and the threat of many high-level military personalities including a former commander-in-chief of the Pakistani army, to eliminate those dissidents who have taken refuge in western countries, we are requesting that you should kindly take personal initiative to ask Canadian authorities for conducting a thorough investigation taking into account the context in which Karima Baloch had fled Pakistan," the letter said. (ANI)

