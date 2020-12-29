Left Menu
Japan reports first case of new coronavirus strain that emerged in South Africa

The first case of the new coronavirus variant found in South Africa has been confirmed in Japan, the Japan Times reports.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-12-2020 08:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 08:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo [Japan], December 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The first case of the new coronavirus variant found in South Africa has been confirmed in Japan, the Japan Times reports. A woman who arrived from South Africa in Japan on December 19 and tested positive for COVID-19 turned out to be infected with the new 501.V2 strain, the newspaper said on Tuesday.

According to Japanese media reports, another six cases of the new coronavirus strain that emerged in the UK earlier this month have been confirmed in Japan. Thus Japan now has a total of 15 cases of new coronavirus variants. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced new coronavirus restrictions including strict mask-wearing rules and a curfew extension amid fears over the new coronavirus strain (501.V2) that could be more infectious.

Earlier this month, UK health officials announced that the country had identified a new variant of the coronavirus that spreads faster than other strains. Many countries have suspended passenger travel to and from the United Kingdom in a bid to prevent the import of the new virus strain. (ANI/Sputnik)

