Roadside bomb detonates in Kabul, no casualties reported
An explosion hit a market in the centre-western part of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday, resulting in no casualties, local police said.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 29-12-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 12:10 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], December 29 (ANI/Sputnik): An explosion hit a market in the centre-western part of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday, resulting in no casualties, local police said.
The blast was caused by a roadside bomb detonating in the Ab Rasani area of Kabul's 5th District around 8 a.m. local time (03:30 GMT).
No armed group has yet claimed the responsibility for the incident. (ANI/Sputnik)
Also Read: Afghan officials: Bomb, shooting attack in Kabul kill 3
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghan