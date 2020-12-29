Roadside bomb detonates in Kabul, no casualties reported

Left Menu
An explosion hit a market in the centre-western part of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday, resulting in no casualties, local police said.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 29-12-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 12:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 29 (ANI/Sputnik): An explosion hit a market in the centre-western part of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday, resulting in no casualties, local police said.

The blast was caused by a roadside bomb detonating in the Ab Rasani area of Kabul's 5th District around 8 a.m. local time (03:30 GMT).

No armed group has yet claimed the responsibility for the incident. (ANI/Sputnik)

