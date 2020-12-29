Afghanistan logs 183 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
ANI | Kabul | Updated: 29-12-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 18:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 29 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 183 new COVID-19 positive cases have been registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of patients infected with the disease to 52,330 in the country, the Public Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 10 patients have died due to the disease over the period totalling the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 2,189 since the outbreak of the virus in February in Afghanistan.

A total of 191 patients have recovered over the period bringing the number of those recovered to 41,801 in the country, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

