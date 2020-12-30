Left Menu
Blast heard at Yemen's Aden Airport after new government lands

A huge blast and gunfire were heard at Yemen's Aden airport after a plane carrying the new government landed on Wednesday, Al Arabiya reported.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The mortar shell attack on the airport killed and wounded several people.

However, Yemeni government ministers have not been harmed in the attack, Al Arabiya reported. (ANI)

