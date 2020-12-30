Blast heard at Yemen's Aden Airport after new government lands
Updated: 30-12-2020 17:34 IST
A huge blast and gunfire were heard at Yemen's Aden airport after a plane carrying the new government landed on Wednesday, Al Arabiya reported.
The mortar shell attack on the airport killed and wounded several people.
However, Yemeni government ministers have not been harmed in the attack, Al Arabiya reported. (ANI)
