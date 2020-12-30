Left Menu
Nepal's former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal's wife admitted to hospital

Sita Dahal, ailing spouse of Pushpa Kamal Dahal, former Prime Minister and Chairman of rival faction of ruling Nepal Communist Party, has been admitted to hospital following health complications.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 30-12-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 19:03 IST
Sita Dahal, spouse of Pushpa Kamal Dahal, in hospital. (Photo credit: Facebook/Ganga Dahal). Image Credit: ANI

Sita Dahal, ailing spouse of Pushpa Kamal Dahal, former Prime Minister and Chairman of rival faction of ruling Nepal Communist Party, has been admitted to hospital following health complications. She has been combating Progressive Supranuclear Palsy for the few past years. Her condition had worsened further after death of her son Prakash Dahal in 2017.

"She was brought to hospital at around noon after she felt unwell," Ganga Dahal, Dahal's daughter, told ANI over phone on Wednesday. Sita Dahal is undergoing treatment at Mediciti Hospital in Lalitpur District. As per doctors, she is out of any kind of dangers and is constantly kept under observation at emergency ward of the hospital.

She also has undergone treatment at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital in 2019 along with other hospitals in India and Singapore. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

