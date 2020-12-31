Left Menu
4 injured by explosion at house in Latvia's Riga

ANI | Riga | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The number of people injured by the Thursday explosion at a residential house in the Latvian capital of Riga has risen to four, a spokesperson for the ambulance service told Sputnik. In the early hours of Thursday, the explosion hit the three-story residential house in the Agenskalns district of Riga. The causes of the incident remain unknown.

"Four injured people needed medical assistance. Two of them sustained serious injuries, two others slight ones," the spokesperson said. Forty rescuers, 11 vehicles, and seven ambulance units are operating at the site.

