Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ecuador reports over 211,500 coronavirus cases

Ecuador's Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,186 new daily cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 22 fatalities, raising the total number of cases to 211,512 and the death toll to 9,469, since the start of the pandemic here on February 29.

ANI | Quito | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:35 IST
Ecuador reports over 211,500 coronavirus cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Quito [Ecuador], December 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Ecuador's Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,186 new daily cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 22 fatalities, raising the total number of cases to 211,512 and the death toll to 9,469, since the start of the pandemic here on February 29. According to the ministry's daily pandemic report, another 4,554 "probable deaths" caused by COVID-19 push the actual death toll over 14,000.

Of the country's 24 provinces, at least ten are seeing high levels of transmission, led by north-central Pichincha, with 74,937 cases, including 480 new infections in one day. The capital Quito, located in Pichincha, remains the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, with 69,067 positive cases, 463 more than on Tuesday.

Quito's Secretary of Health Ximena Abarca told local media there was an increase in the occupancy of intensive care unit (ICU) beds at public hospitals and an increase in mortality. "It is a situation that should concern us and should alert our public conscience to take every precaution related to COVID-19," said the official.

According to hospital reports, in the capital, the average age of patients admitted with the virus has fallen to around 40. "The age of the people who are being admitted into the emergency room is no longer people over 60 years old," rather they are middle-aged people with symptoms and health complications, said the official. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lord Ram idol desecrated in Andhra Pradesh, BJP stages protest

The idol of Lord Ram was allegedly desecrated at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district here on Tuesday following which a group of BJP workers staged a protest at the temple premises. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning. The priest...

Record COVID cases in Tokyo, heavy snow curtail New Year celebrations in Japan

New coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit a record high of more than 1,300 on Thursday raising fears of an explosion in cases, local media reported, and New Years Eve celebrations were curtailed as the country battles a third wave of the pand...

API sells entire 66 pc holding in Ansal IT City and Parks to Mahaluxmi Infrahome

Ansal Properties and Infrastructure API Ltd has offloaded its entire 66.24 per cent shareholding in subsidiary company Ansal IT City and Parks Ltd to Mahaluxmi Infrahome Pvt Ltd. This will reduce the companys debt on a consolidated basis by...

PM Modi calls for strengthening India's role in healthcare

India has emerged as the nerve centre of global health and in 2021 we have to strengthen Indias role in healthcare, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, lauding the countrys effort in containing the coronavirus. India has emerged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020