1 killed, 2 injured in Kabul blast

One civilian was killed and two others were wounded after a blast targeting a car in Kabul city on Thursday morning.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

One civilian was killed and two others were wounded after a blast targeting a car in Kabul city on Thursday morning. The blast took place around 8:10 am local time when a mine was exploded on a car in Chehel Sutoon area in PD7 of Kabul city on Thursday, Tolo News reported citing police statement.

The wounded were transferred to the hospital for treatment, it said. A source said that the blast occurred on a car of the employees of the Presidential Palace's administrative affairs office. However, the office has not yet commented on the blast.

No terrorist group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blast. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

