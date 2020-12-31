Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq condemns Aden Airport attack, offers condolences to Yemen

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its strong condemnation over the Wednesday deadly attack on the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden and conveyed condolences to the Yemeni people, the ministry's spokesman, Ahmed al-Sahaf, said on Thursday.

ANI | Baghdad | Updated: 31-12-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 16:25 IST
Iraq condemns Aden Airport attack, offers condolences to Yemen
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Baghdad [Iraq], December 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its strong condemnation over the Wednesday deadly attack on the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden and conveyed condolences to the Yemeni people, the ministry's spokesman, Ahmed al-Sahaf, said on Thursday. On Wednesday, the airport in Aden was attacked as a plane carrying newly sworn-in Yemeni cabinet ministers arrived in the city. At least 25 people were reportedly killed and 110 others were injured in the incident. Yemen is calling on the international community to condemn the attack, the country's ambassador to Russia, Ahmed Salem Al-Wahishi, told Sputnik, describing these actions as a terrorist act.

"Iraq expresses its strong condemnation of the explosion, which rocked the Aden airport in Yemen and resulted in the death and injury of a number of people. We offer our condolences to the brotherly nation of Yemen and affirm Iraq's stance rejecting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and standing with the global community in confronting terrorism," al-Sahaf said in a press release. On the day of the attack, the new government of Yemen arrived from Saudi Arabia in Aden, which became the temporary capital for the internationally recognized authorities of Yemen after the seizure of Sanaa and the country's northern parts by the rebel Houthi movement.

Following a deal between the legitimate authorities and the separatists in southern Yemen, the new cabinet included five ministers representing the country's south. The government swore an oath in Yemen in front of Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. Among those killed are three employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross. Russia, the United States, the United Nations, the European Union, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have already condemned the deadly attack on the Aden airport. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Digest yearender for domestic stories for month of December, 2020

Dec 1 New Delhi A naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired from a stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday as part of a series of trials of the weapon, officials said. De...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Fauci sees U.S. gaining control by next autumnThe leading U.S. infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Wednesday he foresees America achieving enough collective i...

Online test for govt jobs, Mission Karmayogi for civil services key decisions: Personnel Ministry

Doorstep service for submission of digital life certificate for pensioners, online test for government recruitments and abolishing jobs interviews in 23 states and eight Union Territories were among the key initiatives taken by the Personne...

Fire at godown in Ulhasnagar

A godown was gutted in fire in Ulhasnagar in the district on Thursday, a civic official said. No one was injured in the fire that broke out around 12.30 pm, he said.Raw material used in the manufacture of plastic bags was stored in the godo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020