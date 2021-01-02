5.1-magnitude quake hits Russia's Gedzhukh

Moscow [Russia], January 2 (ANI/Sputnik): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 7 km SW of Gedzhukh, Russia at 0105 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 42.0889 degrees north latitude and 47.9957 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Sputnik)