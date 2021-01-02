Tokyo to ask central government to declare state of emergency

The Tokyo metropolitan government is expected to ask the central government to declare a state of emergency on Saturday as coronavirus cases soar, NHK broadcaster reported. Citing the sources, NHK broadcaster reported that Tokyo plans to file a request jointly with Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, which has also seen a rapid spread of the virus.

Japan has been witnessing a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in recent days. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Japan has recorded 239,038, while the death toll stands at 3,341, according to the latest data from the Coronavirus Resource Center of the Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)