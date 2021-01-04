Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar to be on 3-day visit to Sri Lanka from Jan 5

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka starting from Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 16:28 IST
Jaishankar to be on 3-day visit to Sri Lanka from Jan 5
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka starting from Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday. During his visit, he will hold discussion with his counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena and Sri Lanka's leadership on the entire gamut of bilateral relations, the MEA said in a statement.

"At the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Sri Lanka from 5-7 January 2021," the statement read. This will be the first foreign visit by the Minister in 2021, and also the first by a foreign dignitary to Sri Lanka in the New Year.

"As such, it signifies the priority both countries attach to strengthening their close and cordial relations in all spheres of mutual interest," the statement read. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippine president lauds guards' courage in using unauthorised vaccine - spokesman

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has commended his security detail for their loyalty and courage in inoculating themselves with unauthorised COVID-19 vaccines, his spokesman said on Monday, as some lawmakers called their actions illegal...

Writers Kanika Dhillon, Himanshu Sharma get married

Writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma have tied the knot, weeks after the couple announced their engagement. While Dhillon is known for writing films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath and Judgementall Hai Kya, Sharma has penned movies like ...

Highlights

Following are the top stories at 5 pm NATION DEL30 2NDLD PM Worlds biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India PM New Delhi The worlds biggest inoculation drive against coronavirus is set to begin in the country, Prime Mini...

UK judge refuses extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

A British judge has rejected the United States request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying it would be oppressive because of his mental health. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Monday Assange...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021