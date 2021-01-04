Left Menu
Development News Edition

Funeral of 11 coal miners killed in Balochistan to be held today

Eleven coal miners, who were killed by unidentified men at the Machh coalfield on Sunday, will be buried on Monday in Quetta here.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 04-01-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 16:50 IST
Funeral of 11 coal miners killed in Balochistan to be held today
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Eleven coal miners, who were killed by unidentified men at the Machh coalfield on Sunday, will be buried on Monday in Quetta here. According to a report in Geo News, the families of the victims, including women and children, continued to stage a sit-in on the Quetta-Sibi highway with the victim's bodies demanding the Balochistan government to either arrest the killers or resign.

On Sunday, 11 coal miners were killed, while four others were seriously injured after unidentified men opened fire on them at the Machh coal field here. As per the Geo News, police said that the armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains and opened fire. Eleven were confirmed dead by police while others injured were reported to be in critical condition.

However, the Balochistan government has denied that the incident was a cause of a security lapse. Speaking to Geo News, Liaquat Shahwani, Balochistan government spokesperson, said the incident was an act of terrorism. "Investigative institutions are probing the incident from every angle to determine who is responsible for this," he said.

He further said that the terrorist activities in Balochistan are rising but "the Levies personnel are present in the area to provide security". "[Law and order in the area] was satisfactory; hence, this incident wasn't expected," he added.

Following the brutal killings, protests are being held in several parts of the country. In Karachi, a protest rally was held, while a demonstration was held at the exhibition square and candles were lit in Multan, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, in Quetta, Hazaras protesting the Machh incident on Western Bypass near Hazara Town. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece names first openly gay minister

The center-right government in Greece named the countrys first openly gay minister in a cabinet reshuffle on Monday. Nicholas Yatromanolakis, 44, was named as the new deputy minister of culture after being promoted from the position of gene...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks ring in new year with record highs

World stock markets hit record highs on Monday, the first trading day of the new year, as investors hoped the rollout of vaccines would ultimately lift a global economy decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic.The Chinese yuan surged nearly 1 aga...

Philippine president lauds guards' courage in using unauthorised vaccine - spokesman

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has commended his security detail for their loyalty and courage in inoculating themselves with unauthorised COVID-19 vaccines, his spokesman said on Monday, as some lawmakers called their actions illegal...

Writers Kanika Dhillon, Himanshu Sharma get married

Writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma have tied the knot, weeks after the couple announced their engagement. While Dhillon is known for writing films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath and Judgementall Hai Kya, Sharma has penned movies like ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021