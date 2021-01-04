Imran Khan-led govt's stubbornness causing damage to Pakistan, says PPP leader Khursheed Shah

Left Menu
Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government's stubbornness is causing damage to the country, said Syed Khursheed Shah, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, on Monday.

ANI | Sukkur | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:27 IST
Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government's stubbornness is causing damage to the country, said Syed Khursheed Shah, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, on Monday. "For any amendment in the constitution two-third majority of votes is required in the parliament. For this reason, I am advising the opposition to contest the upcoming Senate elections," ARY News quoted Shah as saying while speaking to the reporters after appearing before the accountability court in Sukkur hearing an assets reference against him.

Highlighting that the opposition would "still emerge with two to three seats more from them," he further said that he has urged the entire opposition to be present in the assemblies to weaken the Parliament. "I have advised entire opposition to attend the assemblies. We have weakened the Parliament," he said.

While replying to a question on the return of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said, "It is his country. His business flourished here. Why he won't return to Pakistan? He will definitely come back." Earlier, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Pakistan's Interior Minister, had announced that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif's passport will be cancelled on February 16.

Sharif was declared a proclaimed offender in two cases, Avenfield properties, and Al-Azizia by the Islamabad High Court after he failed to appear before the court. The Pakistan government has already approached United Kingdom authorities to extradite Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N founder, who is currently residing in London for medical treatment, had been granted an eight-week bail on medical grounds in October 2019 and a month later he was allowed to travel abroad for treatment for four weeks. (ANI)

