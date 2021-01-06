South Korea reports 840 more Covid-19 cases, tally over 65,000

Seoul [South Korea], January 6 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 840 more cases of Covid-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 65,818. The daily caseload stayed below 1,000 for two straight days, but it hovered above 100 for 60 days since November 8 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

The daily average number of confirmed cases for the past week was 863.7. Of the new cases, 263 were Seoul residents and 269 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-one were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 5,569. Twenty more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,027. The total fatality rate stood at 1.56 per cent.

A total of 823 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 46,995. The total recovery rate was 71.40 per cent. Since January 3, the country has tested more than 4.5 million people, among whom 4,246,968 tested negative for the virus and 192,082 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)