Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea reports 840 more Covid-19 cases, tally over 65,000

South Korea reported 840 more cases of Covid-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 65,818.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 06-01-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 08:48 IST
South Korea reports 840 more Covid-19 cases, tally over 65,000
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Seoul [South Korea], January 6 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 840 more cases of Covid-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 65,818. The daily caseload stayed below 1,000 for two straight days, but it hovered above 100 for 60 days since November 8 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

The daily average number of confirmed cases for the past week was 863.7. Of the new cases, 263 were Seoul residents and 269 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-one were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 5,569. Twenty more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,027. The total fatality rate stood at 1.56 per cent.

A total of 823 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 46,995. The total recovery rate was 71.40 per cent. Since January 3, the country has tested more than 4.5 million people, among whom 4,246,968 tested negative for the virus and 192,082 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa's Aguada jail to be revamped as tourist spot by March: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the renovation of the historic jail at Aguada, which no longer houses prisoners and is being developed as a tourist spot, will be completed in March this year following which it be will be opened fo...

US keen on setting up American Hub in Visakhapatnam

An American delegation led by Consul General Joel Reifman has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Tuesday and said that the US Government is keen on setting up American Hub in Visakhapatnam, which will b...

Soccer-Mourinho says he senses Spurs desire to end trophy drought

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho said he senses the desire of his players to end the clubs 13-year trophy drought after they reached the League Cup final beating Championship side Brentford 2-0 on Tuesday. Spurs have not lifted a major ...

Proud Boys leader banned, arrests made in U.S. election protests

Washington police banned the leader of a far-right group from the city and made two arrests on Tuesday as protesters supporting President Donald Trumps attempts to overturn the election gathered in the city.Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021