PM Modi assures German Chancellor of India's commitment to deploy vaccine capacity for world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a video-teleconference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discussed key issues of mutual importance including India's commitment to deploy its capacities for the benefit of the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a video-teleconference with German counterpart Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel,. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a video-teleconference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discussed key issues of mutual importance including India's commitment to deploy its capacities for the benefit of the world. The Prime Minister briefed Chancellor Merkel on the developments in India with regard to vaccine development and assured her of "India's commitment to deploy its capacities for the benefit of the world."

The two leaders discussed key issues of mutual importance including the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral ties, regional and global issues, particularly India-EU relations. He also thanked her for guiding the growth of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, according to Prime Minister's Office.

He conveyed his best wishes for early containment of the new wave of infections in Germany and other European countries," a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office read. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said: "As we celebrate 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relationship and 20th anniversary of our Strategic Partnership with Germany this year, Chancellor Merkel and I had a fruitful video call today."

"I thanked her for her longstanding personal commitment to deepening India-Germany ties. We also exchanged views on other regional and global issues, including COVID-19 pandemic," he said in another tweet. The Prime Minister welcomed Germany's decision to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and expressed his desire to further strengthen cooperation with Germany under the platform of Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of setting up of bilateral relations between India and Germany and the 20th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership, the two leaders agreed to hold the sixth Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) at an early date in 2021 and to set an ambitious agenda for the same. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

