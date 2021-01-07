Left Menu
Development News Edition

US calls for immediate, unconditional release of 50 Hong Kong politicians

United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has slammed Beijing over the arrests of more than 50 politicians and pro-democracy advocates by local authorities in Hong Kong by calling it an outrage and and a reminder of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) contempt for its own people

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:23 IST
US calls for immediate, unconditional release of 50 Hong Kong politicians
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. Image Credit: ANI

United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has slammed Beijing over the arrests of more than 50 politicians and pro-democracy advocates by local authorities in Hong Kong by calling it an outrage and a reminder of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) contempt for its own people. Pompeo in a statement released on Wednesday called for the immediate and unconditional release of those jailed under the draconian National Security Law.

"Today's arrest of more than 50 politicians and pro-democracy advocates by local authorities in Hong Kong is an outrage and a reminder of the Chinese Communist Party's contempt for its own people and the rule of law. Those arrested are guilty of nothing but exercising the democratic rights promised to them by treaty, and due to them through virtue of their humanity. They should be released immediately and unconditionally," the secretary of state said. The outgoing top US diplomat added that the United States will not stand idle while the people of Hong Kong suffer under Communist oppression stating further that Washington will consider sanctions and other restrictions on any and all individuals and entities involved in executing this assault on Hong Kong people.

"I am also appalled by the news of the arrest of an American citizen as part of this campaign of political repression. Let me be clear: The United States will not tolerate the arbitrary detention or harassment of U.S. citizens," he said. Pompeo again reiterated Washington's support towards Hong Kong and all "who yearn for freedom".

After Pompeo, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also condemned Beijing's actions by calling it " a grievous attack" on Hong Kong's rights and freedoms as protected under the Joint Declaration. "These arrests demonstrate that the Hong Kong and Chinese authorities deliberately misled the world about the true purpose of the National Security Law, which is being used to crush dissent and opposing political views. The UK will not turn our backs on the people of Hong Kong and will continue to offer British Nationals (Overseas) the right to live and work in the UK," he said in a statement.

Over 50 opposition lawmakers and activists were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of violating the authoritarian national security law, for their part in a primary election run-off last July. Among the arrested were former lawmakers James To Kun-sun, Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan Siu-kin, Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu and Wu Chi-wai, as well as pollster Dr Robert Chung Ting-yiu, who helped organise the event, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Most of those had organised or taken part in primary contests held by the pan-democratic camp last July as part of a "35-plus" strategy to maximise its chances of taking control of the 70-member legislature. According to the authoritarian security law, a principal offender convicted of subversion faces imprisonment of 10 years to life, while an "active participant" can be sentenced to between three and 10 years' jail, while a minor can face a fixed term of not more than three years' imprisonment or short-term detention or restriction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand: COVID-19 vaccination dry run on Friday

A dry run in preparation for vaccination against COVID-19 will be held in all 13 districts of Uttarakhand on Friday, an official said.The dry run will be conducted at 130 health centres across the state, 10 each in every district, National ...

10 crows found dead in Haryana's Jind

Ten crows were found dead in Kalauda village of Jind district in Haryana amid state on high alert due to unusual mortality at poultry farms in Panchkula.The deaths were reported on Thursday, officials said, adding that samples taken from th...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.50 PM

Following are the top stories at 9.50 pm.FGN93 US-CONGRESS-2NDLDALL BIDEN Trump supporters storm US Capitol 4 dead in violence before Congress certifies Biden-Harris win Washington In an unprecedented assault on democracy in the US, thousan...

U.S. airlines step up staffing at DC-area airports after unrest

United Airlines and American Airlines said they had boosted staffing at Washington-area airports and were working with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of travelers and crew following unrest in the U.S. capital on Wednesday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021