PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Jan 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention to be held in a virtual format on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention to be held in a virtual format on Saturday. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs and provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians. "In view of the sentiments of our vibrant diaspora community, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized on 9th January 2021, despite the ongoing Covid pandemic,", read a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday.

"PBD Convention will have three segments. The PBD Convention will be inaugurated by Shri Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India and will feature a keynote address by the Chief Guest, H.E. Mr. Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Hon'ble President of the Republic of Suriname. The winners of the online Bharat ko Janiye Quiz for the youth will also be announced," the release read. It stated that the inaugural session will be followed by the two Plenary sessions. The first Plenary on Role of Diaspora in Aatmanirbhar Bharat will feature addresses by External Affairs Minister and Commerce and Industry Minister while the second Plenary on Facing Post Covid Challenges - Scenario in Health, Economy, Social and International Relations, will be addressed by Minister of Health and Minister of State for External Affairs.

"The finale would be the Valedictory Session where the Hon'ble Rashtrapatiji (President Ram Nath Kovind) will deliver his Valedictory address to mark the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. The names of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees for 2020-21 will also be announced," it added. The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards are conferred to select Indian diaspora members to recognize their achievements and honour their contributions to various fields, both in India and abroad.

"The Youth PBD will also be celebrated virtually on the theme "Bringing together Young Achievers from India and Indian Diaspora" on 8 January 2021, and will be anchored by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The Special Guest for the event is H.E. Ms. Priyanca Radhakrishnan, Minister for Community and Voluntary Sector of New Zealand," the PMO stated further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

