MoS Muraleedharan leads Indian delegation at swearing-in ceremony of Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo

Minister of State for External Affairs on Thursday led the Indian delegation for the swearing-in ceremony of Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and conveyed greetings of Indian leadership to his office.

ANI | Accra | Updated: 08-01-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 08:55 IST
V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo (Photo Credit: Muraleedharan/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for External Affairs on Thursday led the Indian delegation for the swearing-in ceremony of Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and conveyed greetings of Indian leadership to his office. Taking to Twitter, Muraleedharan said that Akufo-Addo conveyed his support for deepening India-Ghana relations in all areas of mutual interest, and expressed confidence in soaring ties between the two nations in the future.

Glad to lead the Indian delegation for the swearing in ceremony of HE @NAkufoAddo @GhanaPresidency. Confident that under his leadership India friendly ties will scale new heights," he tweeted. "Called on HE @NAkufoAddo @GhanaPresidency. Conveyed the greetings & good wishes of our leadership on his assuming office of president. He conveyed his support for deepening relations in all areas of mutual interest," he said in another tweet.

Earlier last month, the Ghanaian President won the presidential election and secured his second term. The 76-year-old incumbent leader received 51.2 percent of the Monday vote, while his main rival, former president John Mahama, got less than 48 per cent. In the 2016 presidential election, Akufo-Addo also was up against Mahama, and the NPP candidate won with 53.7 percent of the vote.

International observers, including EU chief observer Javier Nart, have described the election as mostly free, but political tensions erupted after Mahama accused his rival of undermining democracy, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

