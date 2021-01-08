Chile's COVID-19 cases climb to 629,176, deaths reach 16,913

Santiago [Chile], January 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Chile registered 3,685 cases of the novel coronavirus infection and 97 deaths from the disease in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said Thursday. The South American country now has a total of 629,176 confirmed cases and a death toll of 16,913, while 593,235 people have recovered from the disease.

Some 18,679 cases are considered to be active, the highest number since July. Infections have increased 33 percent in the past two weeks, Minister of Health Enrique Paris told reporters during his daily press briefing.

Due to the increase, authorities said Thursday that a declared health advisory will be extended for another six months. Chileans, foreign residents and tourists entering the country must provide a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival at the international airport serving the capital Santiago, currently the only gateway into Chile.

Those who do not comply with the measure will have to submit to a mandatory quarantine at a designated health residence or pay a fine of about 4,000 U.S. dollars. (ANI/Xinhua)

