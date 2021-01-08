Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Australia will gain from expanded trade of lithium resources, says Aus High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell

Australia and India both gain from the promise of expanding trade in lithium resources, said the Australian High Commissioner, Barry O'Farrell on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 08:58 IST
India, Australia will gain from expanded trade of lithium resources, says Aus High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell
Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell. Image Credit: ANI

Australia and India both gain from the promise of expanding trade in lithium resources, said the Australian High Commissioner, Barry O'Farrell on Thursday. While speaking at a session of the Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerce on 'Lithium: Powering a New Australia-India Partnership', he said both the countries stand to gain from the promise of expanding trade in lithium resources.

"Lithium, and Li-ion and other technologies, will can play a key role. Indeed, India's ambitious renewable energy targets have led to an expansion of its clean energy commitments," he said. O'Farrell added, "Lithium metal-based battery technologies will form the key component of the push for the rollout of EV and hybrid vehicle--and Australia and India both stand to gain from the promise of expanding trade in lithium resources.

"As many of you are already aware, Australia is a reliable and cost-competitive supplier of resource and energy commodities. Australia is the world's largest producer of lithium--and has the second largest lithium reserves in the world. And, as a market leader in Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS), our firms can contribute to the development of India's own lithium resources," he said. The Australian High Commissioner mentioned that India's ambitious renewable energy targets have led to an expansion of its clean energy commitments, recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition to achieving 450-gigawatt renewable energy generation capacity by 2030, at the 4th India Energy Forum on 26 October last year.

"Australia's resource endowment, and our mining capabilities and expertise, well place us to support Prime Minister Modi's ambitions around development of India's new economy sectors," he opined. He also said that there couldn't be better timing for lithium-related trade and investment, in view of the need for both nations to diversify and strengthen the supply chain, and in recognition of India's drive toward self-sufficiency and the remarkable growth of its new economy sectors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sacha Baron Cohen says he won't return as Borat: He's locked away in cupboard

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has said that he wont be returning to play his fan-favourite role of Borat in future movies.Cohen first portrayed Borat Sagdiyev, a gangly, gray-suited journalist working for Kazakhstans state-run TV network, in the ...

Former HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri joins Strides Group

Former HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri has joined global pharma major Strides Group as an advisor and will also serve as a director of its associate company Stelis Biopharma.Eminent corporate doyen Aditya Puri joins the Strides Grou...

Business schedule for Friday, Jan 8

DELHI No major eventsMUMBAI TCS Q3 results press conference 1830 hrs....

Seek Centre help for free COVID-19 vaccine in Maha: Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hasasked the MVA government in Maharashtra to seek the assistanceof the Centre to provide free COVID-19 vaccine in the state tothe poor and the middle-class.Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a functionher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021