Israel tightens Covid-19 lockdown

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel imposed new COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday night, tightening an ongoing nationwide lockdown. The strict lockdown came into effect at midnight after the parliament, or Knesset approved the measure. The tight measures will be lifted on Jan. 21, according to a joint statement issued by the prime minister's office and the health ministry.

Under the new restrictions, schools and most businesses will be closed. Gatherings of more than five people in closed areas will be banned. Flights from Israel will be canceled except for people who purchased flight tickets before the new restrictions have taken effect. Israel has entered its third nationwide lockdown on December 27, 2020.The country, with a population of some nine million people, has reported a total of 471,048 cases and 3,552 deaths. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)