Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police book anti-government protestors

Police in Pakistan's Bannu district on Friday booked organisers and local leaders for holding an anti-government rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier this week.

ANI | Peshawar | Updated: 08-01-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 13:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Police in Pakistan's Bannu district on Friday booked organisers and local leaders for holding an anti-government rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier this week. Police say organisers of the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally (PDM) forcibly entered the sports complex and damaged the structure to arrange the mega protest, reported Dawn News.

The FIR in the case was registered by SHO Imranullah Khattak of the city's Saddar police station. The rally, held on Wednesday, was addressed by the PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other senior leaders.

The police in its complaint allege that leaders of various political parties broke into the sports complex and started fixing sound systems and lights and arranging chairs, containers, and tents in the ground, Dawn added. Besides, workers of catering services were also busy in making the arrangements, Dawn reported.

The police have filed a complaint citing breach of standard operating procedures of coronavirus pandemic even as some leaders allege it's a garb to crackdown on united opposition, which is mounting pressure on the Imran Khan government to resign over military's interference in the country's democratically chosen regime. This comes after the PDM held massive rallies across major cities to seek Imran Khan's ouster and press the powerful military to stop interfering in politics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

