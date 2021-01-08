Looks forward to working towards peaceful Afghanistan: India on chairing UNSC's Taliban sanctions committee

India looks forward to working towards a peaceful, prosperous, sovereign, democratic and united Afghanistan, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as New Delhi is all set to chair crucial Taliban sanctions committee and the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the UN Security Council during its tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN body. During a weekly virtual briefing, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India and Afghanistan as contiguous neighbours share a natural historical relationship and the strategic partnership.

India's tenure at the Security Council formally began on Monday with a flag installation ceremony. "We began our two-year tenure at the UN Security Council as a non-Permanent Member on the first of January. During our tenure, we will be guided by a commitment to promote responsible and inclusive solutions to international peace and security, a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system and a world view anchored in our ethos of VasudhaivaKutumbakam," Srivastava said.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti recently announced that India has been asked to chair three important committees of the Security Council, which include the Taliban Sanctions Committee, Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) and the Libyan Sanctions Committee. Srivastava said India is invested heavily in peace and development in Afghanistan.

"With regard to Afghanistan, India and Afghanistan as contiguous neighbours share a natural historical relationship. Our strategic partnership and long-term commitment to the development of Afghanistan reflects this time-tested partnership. We have invested heavily in peace and development in Afghanistan and we support all efforts to bring peace and stability there," he said "Our position on the peace process has also been articulated. The peace process must be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled. As an important stakeholder, we look forward to working towards a peaceful, prosperous, sovereign, democratic and united Afghanistan," he added. (ANI)

