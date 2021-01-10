Trump mulls over Giuliani and Dershowitz for impeachment defence

Left Menu
Following House Democrats plan to introduce an impeachment resolution on coming Monday (local time) when the House next comes into the session; President Donald Trump is considering having Rudy Giuliani and Alan Dershowitz defend him in another impeachment trial over US Capitol riots, said two sources, quoted CNN.

Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vented her ire on Trump. "The President chose to be an insurrectionist... Impeachment encourages conversation on the 25th Amendment. That's picked up a lot of steam... How we go forward is a subject for this caucus," she said.

She has plenty of support from within her caucus, where members are lining up for the opportunity to hold Trump formally accountable for encouraging his supporters to march on the Capitol, who stormed the building on Wednesday (local time) to halt a Congress session certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win in November 2020. In response, Trump is beginning to mull who would represent him in a Senate trial. Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, is expected to represent him, the sources said, and Trump is also considering hiring Dershowitz, reported CNN.

"It would be my honour and privilege to defend the Constitution of the United States and the First Amendment against partisan efforts to weaponise the Constitution," Dershowitz said. Dershowitz had earlier told Politico on Friday that it would be his "honour and privilege" to defend the President. Later he clarified to CNN that he was referring to the "honour and privilege" of defending the Constitution, not the President.

Meanwhile, Giuliani spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Also as per the latest draft of the impeachment resolution, obtained by CNN, it includes one article of impeachment for "incitement of insurrection." The House Rules Committee is expected to meet Monday or Tuesday to approve a rule that would govern floor debate for an impeachment resolution and Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin's bill to create a new mechanism to invoke the 25th Amendment. (ANI)

