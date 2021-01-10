Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iranian health minister confirms 4 cases of UK COVID-19 variant

Four cases of the mutated coronavirus strain, which was discovered in the United Kingdom last month, have been registered in Iran, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Sunday.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 10-01-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 16:29 IST
Iranian health minister confirms 4 cases of UK COVID-19 variant
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tehran [Iran], January 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Four cases of the mutated coronavirus strain, which was discovered in the United Kingdom last month, have been registered in Iran, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Sunday. "Four new cases were confirmed yesterday," Namaki said, as cited on the country's government website.

According to the top health official, those infected are members of one family, who have returned from Europe. On January 5, Namaki said that the country detected the first case of the new UK coronavirus variant in a person who has recently returned from the kingdom.

A new SARS-CoV-2 variant, which could be up to 70 percent more transmissible, was discovered in southeast England in mid-December. Despite many countries, including Iran, having suspended air service with the UK, the new virus variant is said to have spread across Europe and further afield. To date, Iran has confirmed 1,280,438 cases of the coronavirus disease, including 56,100 related deaths. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Parts of UP receive light rain

Light rain occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh, while the weather was dry over western part of the state, the Met office said on Sunday.According to the meteorological department, Meerut was the coldest place in the state...

CoWIN shall form foundation of COVID-19 inoculation drive: Centre

The Centre on Sunday said Co-WIN, an online platform for monitoring COVID-19 vaccine delivery, shall form the foundation for the anti-coronavirus inoculation drive which shall be citizen-centric so that the vaccine is available anytime and ...

Pak violates ceasefire in different sectors along LoC, IB in J-K

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling and firing on forward posts and villages in different sectors along the Line of Control LoC and the International Border IB in Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua distric...

Losing job in pandemic, Udhampur engineer restarts life with mushroom farming

After the COVID-19 lockdown hit livelihoods in Jammu and Kashmir, an engineer took up mushroom farming with the help of district authorities in a bid to improve their livelihood and inculcate new farming methods. To expand beyond convention...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021