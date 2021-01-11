Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia's crashed plane likely ruptured when hitting waters: Chief investigator

Head of Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee Soerjanto Tjahjono said on Monday that the Sriwijaya Airplane with 62 people on board that crashed into waters off Jakarta on Saturday might break apart when hitting waters.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 11-01-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 09:11 IST
Indonesia's crashed plane likely ruptured when hitting waters: Chief investigator
Search and rescue operation being carried for the crashed Sriwijaya Airplane. Image Credit: ANI

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Head of Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee Soerjanto Tjahjono said on Monday that the Sriwijaya Airplane with 62 people on board that crashed into waters off Jakarta on Saturday might break apart when hitting waters. "The plane was possibly ruptured when it hit the waters. This indicates that the plane remained intact in the air and it did not explode," Tjahjono told Xinhua.

He said most pieces of the debris are in small parts and not scattered far away. "All pieces of the debris are located in one area only," said Tjahjono.

Rescuers are attempting to find the two black boxes of the plane, and signals of the devices have been caught clearly, Operation Director of the Search and Rescue Agency Rasman MS said. The Boeing 737-500 aircraft, flying from the capital Jakarta to Pontianak city in West Kalimantan province on Saturday afternoon, crashed into the Java Sea off the Seribu District in north of Jakarta.

It was carrying 50 passengers, including seven children and three babies, and 12 crew members. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Trump National Golf Club stripped of 2022 PGA Championship

Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, which is owned by U.S. President Donald Trump, has been stripped of the 2022 PGA Championship, the PGA of America said on Sunday.The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the rig...

Over 30 birds found dead in Rishikesh

Over 30 birds have been found dead at different places in and around Rishikesh creating a bird flu scare in the town.Twenty-eight crows and one pigeon were found dead in AIIMS, Rishikesh premises, one death was reported from Bees Bigha loca...

'Big thing': Taiwan praises U.S. move to lift curbs on ties

A U.S. removal of curbs on interactions with Taiwan officials is a big thing, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Monday, welcoming the step as a major boost for relations with the islands most important global backer. U.S. Secretary of Stat...

Outgoing U.S. Capitol police chief says House, Senate officials hamstrung his efforts- Washington Post

Outgoing U.S. Capitol Police chief Steven Sund told the Washington Post newspaper in an interview that House of Representatives and Senate security officials had hamstrung his efforts to call in the National Guard.Sund said his supervisors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021