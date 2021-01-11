Pak COVID situation could become like US, UK, warns minister

Left Menu
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to intensify in Pakistan, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar warned on Monday that Pakistan could face the devastation brought on by COVID-19 like the US and the UK, if measures are not taken seriously.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:56 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to intensify in Pakistan, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar warned on Monday that Pakistan could face the devastation brought on by COVID-19 like the US and the UK, if measures are not taken seriously. He tweeted: "The devastation unfolding in countries like USA and (the) UK these days where there are more cases and covid deaths than at any time in the first wave, show the danger that could face us, if we do not continue to do the right things, with both the state and citizens playing their role."

The minister said data reflects that the COVID-19 health consequences are strongly correlated with decisions and personal choices that people make. "Data clearly shows that covid health consequences are strongly correlated with our decisions & personal choices. Hence it's important that we all take responsibility and take precautions. If we do the right things we shall inshallah continue to safeguard lives & livelihoods," the minister wrote further.

ARY News citing the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported that Pakistan recorded as many as 1,877 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours with 32 more fatalities. (ANI)

