Iran reports 6,208 COVID-19 cases, 1,292,614 in total

Tehran [Iran], January 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's health ministry reported 6,208 daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total count of nationwide infections to 1,292,614. The pandemic has so far claimed 56,262 lives in Iran, up by 91 in the past 24 hours, Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said during her daily briefing.

Of the newly infected, 642 have been hospitalized, Lari said. A total of 1,081,736 people have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospitals while 4,568 remain in intensive care units, she added.

According to the spokeswoman, 8,207,975 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Monday. Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on February 19, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

