Left Menu
Development News Edition

US House Democrats to impeach Trump for inciting insurrection

House Democrats unveiled their resolution to impeach President Donald Trump on Monday, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the recent riots in the US Capitol.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 21:42 IST
US House Democrats to impeach Trump for inciting insurrection
US President Donald Trump (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

House Democrats unveiled their resolution to impeach President Donald Trump on Monday, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the recent riots in the US Capitol. According to CNN, the single impeachment article, which will be introduced at 11 a.m. ET on Monday, points to Trump's repeated false claims that he won the election and his speech to the crowd on January 6 before pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol. The article also cited Trump's call to Georgia Republican secretary of state urging him to "find" enough votes for Trump to win the state.

"In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government," the resolution said, adding "He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States." The impeachment resolution is the first step by Democrats towards holding an impeachment vote this week. The impeachment resolution was introduced by Democratic Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Raskin and Ted Lieu of California, CNN reported.

On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that House would proceed with bringing an impeachment resolution to the floor this week unless Vice President Mike Pence moves to invoke the 25th Amendment with a majority of the Cabinet to remove Trump from power. Chaotic and violent scenes erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of Trump stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with the police.

Wednesday's violence came hours after Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying Biden's victory in the November vote. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres seeks a second term - letter

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council and the president of the 193-member General Assembly on Monday that he seeks a second five-year term at the helm of the world body, according to a letter seen by Re...

STF to probe complaints of irregularities in electricity bills: UP Power Minister

Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Monday expressed concern over complaints of irregularities in electricity bills and said the Special Task Force STF of UP Police would probe into them.Several complaints from different parts o...

COVID-19: 47 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Monday reported 47 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 20,342, according to a medical bulletin.No death was reported on Monday and the toll stands at 327, as per the bulletin.There are 259 active cases as of n...

India's COVID-19 tally climbs to 1,04,66,595, active cases stand at 2,22,526

The total number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,04,66,595 including 2,22,526 active cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The cumulative recoveries reached 1,00,92,909 while the death toll has reache...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021